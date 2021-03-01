Mad scramble as fake cash appears on Simcoe street
Dozens of people in downtown Simcoe on Feb. 26 thought for a moment that there was money blowing in the street.
Around 6 p.m., a large amount of fake Canadian currency materialized on Robinson Street near the intersection of Kent Street.
Kaley Horton, owner of Kaley’s Restaurant on Robinson Street, says it was chaos in front of her business while motorists stopped and began stuffing the bogus $20-dollar and $50-dollar bills into their pockets. She said shoppers on the sidewalk joined in the mad scramble for the apparently free money.
“Money was floating in the air as the vehicles drove by,” Horton said the next day. “There were offshore workers and people running out from bars. There were hundreds of bills.
“My concern is how many people will think they’re real and try to use them.”
Due to that possibility, Horton posted images of the bills on social media. She also picked up a couple and turned them over to police. In a news release on Feb. 27, Norfolk OPP warned that any member of the public trying to spend the bills could face criminal charges.
Upon closer inspection, the bills are obviously fake. Horton said they were made of paper and not the slick polymer that the federal government adopted several years ago to thwart counterfeiters. The bills also lack the transparent panel and iridescent watermarks.
A section of the bills is also prominently inscribed with Chinese characters. An image was forwarded to Jim Yu of London, a former resident of Waterford who immigrated to the local area nearly 50 years ago from Hong Kong.
Judging from the inscription, Yu says the bogus bills are not intended to deceive but actually serve a practical purpose. Yu says the bills are practice notes designed to familiarize bank employees of Asian descent with Canadian currency.
“’Practice vouchers, or special paper for cashiers, are used by bank staff to practice counting banknotes and are not circulating in society,’” Yu says in a translation of the inscription. “`The paper and paper frame of the practice ticket are slightly different from the real banknote. The designs include characters, buildings, scenic spots and monuments, factory blast furnaces and so on.’”
The final Chinese inscription, Yu added, says, “Ban on circulation.”
Yu says the notes are available on the Alibaba retail website. In Asia, Alibaba is comparable to the Amazon shopping website in North America.
Regardless, Norfolk OPP took the opportunity of last Friday’s incident to remind the public that attempting to pass counterfeit currency is a serious offence in Canada.
“This has prompted a warning from the OPP to businesses in Norfolk County and surrounding areas,” Const. Ed Sanchuk of the local force said in a news release. “All business owners and retailers are urged to be alert and aware when accepting denominations and to double check the currency that is being tendered.
“The individuals that picked up these fake bills are also being reminded that if they are tendered to businesses as genuine, they can be held criminally responsible.”
How and why fake money wound up in the street has not been determined. Horton has heard a report that someone may have been shooting a music video and needed a scene of chaos in the streets but this has not been confirmed.