A veteran of six consecutive riding wins since 2004, Conservative candidate Dave MacKenzie has enjoyed serving the residents of Oxford County.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

“I like people, I like what we are able to do for people and I’ve always had good staff – it makes a tremendous difference,” said MacKenzie. “Some things you can fix for people and some things you can’t, but I just enjoy the service to the community. It’s just me. Like policing, same thing, not everybody likes it but you keep doing what you can do and you do the best you can.”

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. MacKenzie seeks seventh federal election win in Oxford County Back to video

jpg, TN

Seeking a seventh term in Ottawa when the country goes to the polls on Sept. 20, Mackenzie said the local campaigning has been good so far.

“We have a campaign office and every day people are coming in. Some of them are bringing cheques, but more of them want signs. They want people to know how they are voting.”

MacKenzie recently had a Brant County man call to say, “I’ve got three farms and I want three of the biggest signs you’ve got and I want them up right now.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way he campaigns in this election.

“We’re not knocking on doors. We’re concerned about COVID and we don’t want to expose people. We’ve all been double vaccinated but people are sceptical still of COVID, so we’re not pushing that issue.”

The Conservative platform can be examined in detail on their website (conservative.ca), which includes videos and links to their latest election news.

One key issue for MacKenzie is lack of integrity in government.

“That’s one of the highlights for me… is to bring accountability back, and to make it meaningful – the penalties – for people who don’t abide by proper rules.”