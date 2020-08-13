Lupton Street Studios coming to Simcoe

There’s something for everyone on Lupton Street.

Lupton Street Studios, opening soon in downtown Simcoe, has classes for anyone aged from babies to seniors, said owner Debi Gregan.

“My primary focus for this space is to offer something for everybody, no matter their interest or their age,” she said of the Simcoe location.

Gregan recalls begging her dad for piano lessons as a young girl, which eventually led to her becoming a piano teacher and vocal coach.

She originally taught from her house but got a commercial space in Jarvis about three years ago to have a dedicated place for teaching.

“We then expanded into guitar and ukulele because then I had the room,” she said. They had just begun integrating more non-music classes in Jarvis before the shutdown due to the pandemic.

Taking over the space on Norfolk Street South came at an odd time.

She had signed the Simcoe lease on March 15, and was forced to close the Jarvis location due to the pandemic on March 16.

“I wasn’t really looking to expand but I came and saw the space and was like, ‘OK, I have to have this space.’”

Since signing the lease, Gregan has been busy preparing the space, planning the layout, and buying items off of a buy and sell online site to make it come to life.

Her goal was to make the space welcoming.

“You would want to come here, you would want your teenaged kids to come and hang out, you would want your preschoolers to come and make music, and you would want your grandma to come and learn how to sew.”

There are currently 15 instructors that will cover the multitude of lessons available. Gregan said she is more than happy to hear from others looking to be instructors that have a skill they believe could be translated into a new program.

“Whoever is interested in coming here needs to know that we are here because we are passionate about what we do,” said Gregan.

Programming includes mom and tot music making for pre-kindergarten aged groups. curious kids programs for slightly older kids, and a more expansive list of art projects, music lessons, drama, science, and movie nights for pre-teens and up.

Information about all programs, including pricing, at the location can be found online at www.luptonstreet.ca.

COVID-19 protocols will be in place for all programs, including the mandatory masks while indoors.

The 75 Norfolk Street South location will be open for fall programming.

The grand opening of the space will be held on August 15. People interested in attending programming are invited to view the space and meet some of the instructors.