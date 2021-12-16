Luck of the Irish for lottery winner

It’s luck of the Irish for a Haldimand County resident.

Nancy Irish of Hagersville has plans to enjoy her retirement after winning top prize in an Instant $1,000,000 Jackpot lottery.

Irish, a newly-retired healthcare worker, was at home when she discovered her big win.

“When I saw the prize amount and all the zeroes, I couldn’t believe it,” she told officials at the Ontario Lottery Corporation offices in Toronto. “I thought I was going to have a heart attack.”

She held off sharing the news with her husband until he came home from work. “When I showed him the win, he started cheering,” she said.

Irish, who has played the Instant lottery for more than 30 years, says she plans to share her winnings with her loved ones.

The winning ticket was purchased at Giant Tiger on King Street in Hagersville.