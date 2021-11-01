Lowe’s Canada presents $12,247 donation to Helping Hand Food Bank

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

More than $1.5 million was distributed this year to more than 235 partner organizations in Canada thanks to associates’ efforts and customer generosity. This year’s campaign had the greatest participation yet from the Lowe’s Canada network, including eight distribution centres and 71 RONA affiliated dealer stores joining the Lowe’s, RONA, and Réno-Dépôt corporate stores.

In Tillsonburg, the Helping Hand Food Bank received $12,247 thanks to the support of their local RONA Moffatt & Powell store.

“This is absolutely fabulous,” said Dianne Clark, Helping Hand Food Bank co-ordinator. “It’s a big surprise for us.”

Clark was impressed by the RONA Moffatt & Powell’s efforts, which included a silent auction, bake sale, and family festival fundraisers, as well as cash donations from customers.

“As far as a representation from Tillsonburg, we were just blown away. We were so excited about it all. To have them do so many different activities, it was very, very kind and generous.

“We’ve heard about our doctors, our nurses, our paramedics, our police, our firefighters who are all heroes, but there are lots of other people out there who have carried on doing jobs and to me are just as much heroes,” said Clark. “I have a team of volunteers who have been plugging away for the last 19 months – non-stop – and to me they are heroes because they are thinking of others. They are putting in their time and effort, they enjoy it, and they are doing it without any complaint.”