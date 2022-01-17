Long-term care homes in Oxford, Elgin battling COVID-19 outbreaks
The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is continuing to take its toll in Oxford and Elgin counties.
“There is just so much Omicron circulating out there right now,” says medical officer of health Dr. Joyce Lock.
On Monday, Southwestern Public Health reported 268 new cases in Oxford-Elgin from the weekend. Among the 974 active cases, Tillsonburg had 56, Norwich Township 27, South-West Oxford 15 and Bayham 15.
Twenty-six people were in hospital as of Monday and four were in intensive care.
Southwestern Public Health reported its weekly ‘per cent positivity’ (which is the percentage of PCR tests that are positive each week) at 28.4 per cent on Jan. 12. Prior to the Omicron variant that number was never higher than about six per cent in Oxford-Elgin.
“This means there is a lot of Covid circulating in our community,” said Lock.
The region’s COVID-19 related fatality rate is higher than the provincial average. Ages of people who have died ranged from 39-100, and the average age of region fatalities 77. Nine deaths were reported between Jan. 10 and 12.
Nineteen of 34 long-term care facilities in Oxford-Elgin reported outbreaks in the last three weeks, including Woodingford Lodge – Tillsonburg with three staff cases and Tillsonburg Retirement Residence with three resident cases.
Some region facilities had 25 to 35 cases, Dr. Lock noted.
“These are substantial outbreaks.”
More than 76 per cent of those eligible (over the age of 5) have had two doses in the Southwesetern Public Health region, which is about five per cent behind the provincial average.
Lock is encouraging everyone to get three doses of vaccine – whatever you are eligible to get.
“Our immunity following our original two doses is decreasing over time. Studies show that our immunity shoots back up after the booster – and it doesn’t matter which brand. Please book the first one available to you.
“Vaccine is the most important thing we can do to keep ourselves out of the hospital and the intensive care unit,” said Lock. “There is a tenfold decrease in your change of arriving in the ICU with Covid if you are vaccinated. The vaccines are the best way to prevent serious illness, hospitalization and death.”
Mike Bastow, interim president and CEO of Tillsonburg District Memorial Hospital and Alexandra Hospital, said they had five COVID-19 positive in-patients at Tillsonburg as of Jan. 12, including one in ICU.
“On the staff side we have currently (Jan. 12) 26 staff who are off related to COVID high-risk exposure,” said Bastow. “That’s about eight or nine per cent on a staff of a little over 300.
“As the senior leadership group we are meeting daily on staffing to ensure that our hotspot areas are immediately flagged and addressed. Our staff are double vaccinated and in some cases triple vaccinated.”
Pop-up clinics have been set up on site to get staff vaccinated, he noted.
At Alexandra, there were 10 COVID-19 positive in-patients on Jan. 12, nine related to an earlier reported outbreak on the in-patient floor that was declared on Jan. 3. Out of 200-plus overall staff, eight AHI staff were off due to COVID and high-risk exposure.
Due to the outbreak at Alexandra, the in-patient floor was temporarily closed to new admissions.
“Immediately after this decision was made we reached out to Woodstock General to advise them of our situation and ask for their assistance… just in the case that we weren’t able to move admissions to Tillsonburg,” said Bastow. “This is where working as a system as opposed to a silo has really worked well during this pandemic. I want to recognize Woodstock for really immediately coming to the table to assist us. We are extremely thankful for their partnership during this time and we have been able to move two new admissions over to Woodstock – and we couldn’t do that if we weren’t working as a system.”
Bastow said he was hopeful the COVID-19 cases at Alexander, swabbed on Jan. 12, would come back negative on Jan. 13, which would lead to discussions of potentially reopening the floor to new admissions in the near future.