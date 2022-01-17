Long-term care homes in Oxford, Elgin battling COVID-19 outbreaks

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is continuing to take its toll in Oxford and Elgin counties.

“There is just so much Omicron circulating out there right now,” says medical officer of health Dr. Joyce Lock.

On Monday, Southwestern Public Health reported 268 new cases in Oxford-Elgin from the weekend. Among the 974 active cases, Tillsonburg had 56, Norwich Township 27, South-West Oxford 15 and Bayham 15.

Twenty-six people were in hospital as of Monday and four were in intensive care.

Southwestern Public Health reported its weekly ‘per cent positivity’ (which is the percentage of PCR tests that are positive each week) at 28.4 per cent on Jan. 12. Prior to the Omicron variant that number was never higher than about six per cent in Oxford-Elgin.

“This means there is a lot of Covid circulating in our community,” said Lock.

The region’s COVID-19 related fatality rate is higher than the provincial average. Ages of people who have died ranged from 39-100, and the average age of region fatalities 77. Nine deaths were reported between Jan. 10 and 12.

Nineteen of 34 long-term care facilities in Oxford-Elgin reported outbreaks in the last three weeks, including Woodingford Lodge – Tillsonburg with three staff cases and Tillsonburg Retirement Residence with three resident cases.

Some region facilities had 25 to 35 cases, Dr. Lock noted.

“These are substantial outbreaks.”

More than 76 per cent of those eligible (over the age of 5) have had two doses in the Southwesetern Public Health region, which is about five per cent behind the provincial average.