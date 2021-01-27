Lock your vehicles, report suspicious activity

Chris Abbott
Jan 27, 2021  •  15 hours ago  •  4 minute read

On Tuesday, Jan. 26, the Ontario Provincial Police, Oxford County Detachment received a report of a suspicious incident at a Herford Street, Tillsonburg address.

It was determined that on Monday, Jan. 25, at approximately 9:52 p.m., an unknown individual was captured on security surveillance footage attempting to enter vehicles parked on the roadway or in driveways of nearby homes.

The Oxford County OPP is reminding all community members to ensure their vehicles, garages, sheds and homes are locked at all times. If you see suspicious activity, please report it immediately by calling 1-888-310-1122 or if a crime is in progress 911.

If anyone has any information they are being asked to contact the Oxford County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.oxfordcrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Jacket, gift cards stolen from vehicle

On Tuesday, Jan. 26, the Oxford County Detachment OPP received a report of a theft from a motor vehicle on North Street East, Tillsonburg.

Some time between Saturday, Jan. 23, and Tuesday, Jan. 26, unknowns gained entry into an unlocked vehicle and removed a red-coloured Canada Goose Expedition Parka (winter jacket) and gift cards.

Oxford County OPP continues to investigate and seeks the public’s assistance. If anyone has any information contact the Oxford County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.oxfordcrimestoppers.comwhere you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Vehicle break-in

On Monday, Jan. 25, at approximately 7:19 p.m., the Oxford County Detachment OPP received an online citizen report regarding a theft from a motor vehicle at Thorncliff Circle, Tillsonburg.

In the early morning hours, unknowns gained entry into a vehicle on the property and a flashlight was removed.

The OPP is urging all vehicle owners to always lock their vehicles and to remove valuables.

OPP respond to report of shoplifting

On Tuesday, Jan. 26, at approximately 3:27 p.m., the Ontario Provincial Police, Norfolk County Detachment responded to a shoplifting incident at a Simcoe Street, Middleton Township address (east of Tillsonburg).

As a result, police charged 30-year-old Chantel Ronson of Bayham with theft under $5,000.

The accused was scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice located in Simcoe at a later date.

Truck collides with tree

On Saturday, Jan. 23, at approximately 11:29 p.m., the Oxford County Detachment OPP responded to a single motor vehicle collision at Karn Road, South-West Oxford Township.

It was determined that a person stopped and contacted police after they came across a vehicle that left the roadway and collided with a tree. Officers arrived and after investigation took the driver into custody without incident. The driver was subsequently transported to a local hospital by ambulance to be treated for minor injuries sustained in the crash.

As a result, police charged 33-year-old Griffin Gill of Oxford County with operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs, and operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration 80 plus.

The accused was scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice located in Woodstock at a later date.

Vehicle, property stolen

On Friday, Jan. 22, at approximately 4:02 a.m., the Ontario Provincial Police, Norfolk County Detachment investigated a break and enter after being called to a Highway 3, Middleton address.

Between 9 p.m Monday, Jan. 18, and 3 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, unknowns removed a vehicle and various items from the residence.

The stolen vehicle is described as a white-coloured, 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe. The items taken from the home consisted of Versace luggage, a Motorola radio system, digital ballast, iPad, Macbook Pro and Gucci boots.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

If it’s too cold for you, it’s too cold for your animals

The Oxford County Detachment OPP is reminding all pet owners to never leave your pet unattended in a cold motor vehicle.

If it’s too cold for you to sit inside the vehicle then it’s too cold for your pet. This could have deadly consequences for your pet.

Take extra precautions to protect them from the extreme cold. The best place for your pet is inside, except when you take them outside for exercise or if it is a breed of dog capable of surviving outdoor weather. Even long-haired dogs that are accustomed to being outside need extra precautions when the temperature plummets.

Never leave your cat or dog alone in a car during cold weather. Cars hold in the cold, acting like refrigerators, which could cause your pet to freeze to death.

A domesticated pet is dependent on the owner for proper care such as food, shelter and water. The Criminal Code of Canada has specific sections that deal with the mistreatment of animals.

If you see an animal in a vehicle on a cold day who you believe may be in distress, gather as much information as you can. Obtain the make, model and licence plate of the vehicle, and immediately enter the store and have the owner paged and contact police.