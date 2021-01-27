Lock your vehicles, report suspicious activity

Article content

On Tuesday, Jan. 26, the Ontario Provincial Police, Oxford County Detachment received a report of a suspicious incident at a Herford Street, Tillsonburg address.

It was determined that on Monday, Jan. 25, at approximately 9:52 p.m., an unknown individual was captured on security surveillance footage attempting to enter vehicles parked on the roadway or in driveways of nearby homes.

The Oxford County OPP is reminding all community members to ensure their vehicles, garages, sheds and homes are locked at all times. If you see suspicious activity, please report it immediately by calling 1-888-310-1122 or if a crime is in progress 911.

If anyone has any information they are being asked to contact the Oxford County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.oxfordcrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.