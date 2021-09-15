Lock retiring as medical officer of health next March

The top public health official for the Oxford and Elgin counties has announced her retirement.

Dr. Joyce Lock, the medical officer of health for Southwestern Public Health, will be leaving her post on March 31, 2022.

“Dr. Lock has made considerable contributions to the health and well-being of all those living in Oxford County, Elgin County and the City of St. Thomas since joining public health in 2014,” said Larry Martin chair of board of health, in a press release.

“Throughout Dr. Lock’s tenure with (public health), she further established critical relationships within primary care, hospitals and the larger health sector, and she has been a steady and trusted voice for COVID-19 guidance for all those residing in our communities.”

Martin said Lock has provided ideal notice to the board and public health CEO Cynthia St. John to ensure there will be no interruption to the service provided to area communities during a pivotal stage of the pandemic response.

“The board of health will start the work to ensure we secure a strong and qualified candidate that will, together with our CEO, provide exemplary public-health leadership for the future,” Martin said.

“Please join me in celebrating Dr. Joyce Lock’s exceptional career and leadership. We have complex and rewarding work ahead at Southwestern Public Health. We look forward to welcoming a new medical officer of the region to further build on what Dr. Lock has achieved to-date.”