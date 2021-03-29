Article content

Local school boards have decided Grade 10 students will not take part in an online version of the province’s literacy test.

The online test is being offered this year by the Education Quality and Accountability Office, which administers standardized tests in Ontario.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Local students won't take provincial literacy test Back to video

Participation in the online version of the test isn’t mandatory and both the Grand Erie and Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic district school boards have decided not to participate.

The literacy test is usually a requirement for graduation, but that has been waived this year, as it was last year.

“Grand Erie recognizes this year’s tests have presented challenges, which affect equitable learning opportunities, physical health and safety, mental health and well-being among students and school communities,” said a media release by the Grand Erie board. “As such, the board believes it is in the best interest of Grand Erie students not to create further undue pressure as they work toward completion of the school year.”