Article content
A limited amount of the Pfizer vaccine is expected to be coming to the Southwestern Public Health Unit’s Oxford-Elgin region’s long-term care homes some time this week.
“We hope to be putting vaccine in arms of residents in our long term care homes this week – towards the end of the week,” medical officer of health Dr. Joyce Lock said Monday.
Local long-term care residents to be vaccinated Back to video
In December, long-term care workers and some hospital staff in the region had the opportunity to be vaccinated after travelling to London. Residents of long-term care homes, however, did not have that option.
“The vaccination rollout is underway, including vaccinations for long term care workers in our region,” Oxford MPP Ernie Hardeman said Friday in an email. “All of our long-term care staff have been given the opportunity to go get their vaccination at the vaccine centre in London.
“The province has also recently received doses of the Moderna vaccine, which will be better suited for the residents of our long-term care homes because it can be administered on-site,” added Hardeman. “The Pfizer vaccine that is currently being given to staff has to be kept at such cold temperatures, that it is distributed from sites where it can be stored safely, such as London.”