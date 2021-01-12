Local long-term care residents to be vaccinated

Article content continued

Pfizer mobility changes this week.

“We have received information… now that the Pfizer vaccine is allowed some greater mobility, moving it from place to place than was allowed before, we are allotted some of the Pfizer vaccine which is being delivered to the London Health Sciences Centre,” said Dr. Lock. “And our staff will be picking that up and delivering some of those doses to the long term care homes within our region.

“We are prioritizing long term care homes in outbreak.”

That includes Maple Manor in Tillsonburg, she said, as one of the higher priorities.

“Staff from our health unit are getting training today (Monday) in London on the specifics of what is required to transport it.”

The initial Pfizer doses will be given to long-term care residents who have not tested positive.

“At the moment, the direction is ‘if you have had COVID-19 and tested positive, then you don’t get the vaccine right now. That does not mean that you can’t have the vaccine if you’ve had COVID, it’s more that if you’ve had COVID you have immunity against COVID for at least a number of months into the future. So you don’t actually need the vaccine right away to protect you from further COVID. So because doses are limited at the moment – and we don’t have a lot of COVID vaccine – we’re giving it to people who haven’t had COVID yet.”

Later in the year, however, Lock said those who had COVID will be able to be vaccinated.

“If you had COVID, the vaccine is not going to do you any harm. If anything, it will probably boost your immunity a bit. But you don’t need it right away because you are naturally immune from your infection.