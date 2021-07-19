Local families enjoy virtual fishing derby

Mike and Rosemary Dean, organizers of the annual Tillsonburg Family Fishing Derby at Lake Lisgar, love to see families ‘catch them all, big or small.’

Not literally ‘all’ – even with catch and release – but it accurately describes the range of fish caught during this year’s July 3-11 virtual derby.

Participants were asked to submit photos of their fish, or themselves fishing, or even just enjoying time outdoors in the Tillsonburg and/or Lake Lisgar area.

“We had 151 entries,” said Rosemary. “Most of them were pictures of fishing, but there were some just out enjoying our beautiful town. One was a photo of their daughter out on a kayak in the lake. We had some people sitting at the gazebo enjoying the view sent in. One family, new to Tillsonburg, they didn’t fish but they sent photos enjoying Lake Lisgar and the stuff around it, so that was nice.”

Everybody who entered a photo received a prize, whether in buckets or bags that included (donated) hand sanitizer and face masks, T-shirts and colouring sheets. Some received small camping lanterns. A couple bicycles were given away, a boat, a floating ‘Big Horn’ lounge tube, fishing rods, tackle boxes, sunglasses, bandanas, sticker sets, frisbees and more.

“Some of the kids were only 2-3 years old,” Dean added, noting that prizes were adjusted for age. Some of the bigger fish warranted bigger prizes.

“We had a lot of variety of good stuff. It was really just making sure that everybody that submitted got something.”

Most of the prizes were purchased at Canadian Tire, a long-time sponsor of the derby.

“We support Canadian Tire locally when we do this event… and they give us an amazing deal.