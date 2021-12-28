The second annual Flippin’ Mike’s Boss Leaf Christmas Eve takeout-style event in Tillsonburg served up more than 150 free meals Friday.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

“Plus the meals for the police, the fire department and EMS,” said co-organizer Mike Jourdy, Flippin’ Mike’s owner/chef.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

tap here to see other videos from our team. Try refreshing your browser, or Local businesses support ‘Bosses Christmas’ giving back Back to video

That would mean at least 20 more meals in Tillsonburg Friday and deliveries to make to Oxford County Paramedic Services in Woodstock and Oxford OPP in Ingersoll.

“We’re delivering some food now to some people who won’t come,” said Jourdy, who planned to deliver meals to homeless people in town.

“We can take whatever is left (in toys and gift items) to the women’s shelter (in Woodstock) or the food bank, if necessary,” said co-organizer Melodie Boyle, owner of Boss Leaf.

Boyle noted there was a sizable amount of crayons and personal care items left over.

“There were very few toy requests this year,” Boyle noted.

One of the highlights of Flippin’ Bosses Christmas was donating ‘everything for Christmas’ to two families.

“One little girl had recently lost her father,” said Boyle. “And we had one who had just lost her uncle.

“So we provided the entire Christmas for them – all of their gifts, stocking stuffers, wrapped everything. That was huge. That was from money that was donated for those two families.”

Everyone who came to Flippin’ Mike’s Friday evening between 5-8 received a takeout Christmas dinner featuring turkey and smoked ham, stuffing, mashed potatoes and a mixed vegetable side. And a cupcake for dessert. Courtland Bakery donated bread for the meals.

“Larry and Joanne from JL Hayward Trucking, they went out and got me tons of stuff – whatever I needed,” said Jourdy.