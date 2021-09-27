Local baseball players shine in all-star weekend

A trio of Tillsonburg baseball players displayed their talents in front of Major League Baseball scouts during the 18U CPBL All-Star Showcase on the weekend.

But not on the same team.

18U Great Lake Canadians’ Nolan McCrossin, 17, played third base for Team Black, while 17U Canadians’ catcher Connor Gaitens, 16, and centre fielder Matt Evans, 16, played for Team Red.

Originally scheduled as a three-game, three-day tournament in Dorchester, the weather forced organizers to reschedule. Friday’s game was played in Oakville and stretched into a 10-inning match. Saturday’s game was cancelled, and Sunday’s game in Dorchester, watched by MLB scouts, was a 12-inning marathon.

Evans has already committed to University of Nebraska – Lincoln, which had the No. 21 ranked recruiting class in 2021 by Baseball America.

“That was before Aug. 20,” said Evans, a Grade 11 student. “It is pretty early.

“I went down to Future Games (in late July) and represented Canada there in Georgia. Two weeks later our coach asked me to give them (Nebraska) a call because they were interested in me. They shot me an offer and I took it.”

Not a long ball hitter, Evans cranked out a home run in Sunday’s game, launching it over the right field fence.

“I don’t usually hit home runs,” he admitted.

Evans’ greatest asset is his speed, essential for a middle outfielder and running bases.

“I basically revolve my game around speed.”

Nolan McCrossin, a Grade 12 student still undecided on his post-secondary path, started and had two hits in Friday’s game – a single and RBI double. On Sunday he walked twice and scored one run.