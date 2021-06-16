Lions not talking yet about Canada Day festivities for Port Dover

Article content

The Port Dover Lions continue to discuss their plans for Canada Day July 1.

Alan Strang, spokesperson for the club, says the Lions will issue a statement on their Canada Day intentions in the last week of June.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Lions not talking yet about Canada Day festivities for Port Dover Back to video

“Until then, I am not able to provide any further comment,” Strang said.

Something may be afoot. The Lions continue to sell their traditional Canada Day fundraising buttons. They are available for purchase at the Silver Lake Market at Silver Lake Park in Port Dover Saturdays from 8 a.m. till 1 p.m.

Revenue from button sales traditionally fund Canada Day activities in Port Dover. The buttons are $3 each or two for $5.

The Port Dover Lions traditionally play a large role in the organization and execution of the town’s annual Callithumpian parade on Canada Day.

Port Dover has the distinction of being the only community in Canada that has documented a Canada Day/Dominion Day parade every year since Confederation was declared in 1867.

The 2020 parade was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Port Dover Coun. Amy Martin and Charlotteville Coun. Chris VanPaassen were at the front of a large procession of flag-festooned classic vehicles that paraded around town for a considerable length of time last year, prompting them to declare that there had indeed been a Canada Day parade in Port Dover to mark the country’s 153rd birthday.

At this point, it remains to be seen whether there is another parade in Port Dover to mark Canada’s 154th birthday.