Lions lawn poppy campaign kicks off in Tillsonburg

The Tillsonburg Lions Club would love to create a ‘Sea of Red’ in town this November through its first-ever Lions Poppy Program.

The Royal Canadian Legion challenged the Lions to raise funds for Veterans by selling nine-inch by 12-inch lawn poppies made of durable vinyl plastic.

100 per cent of the proceeds go to Veterans through the Royal Canadian Legion Poppy Trust Fund.

A ‘Sea of Red’ is planned along the Tillsonburg Veteran’s Memorial Walkway, which runs 1.5 km from Rolph Street (at Bridge Street) to Quarter Town Line (through Hickory Hills to Baldwin Place).

The idea is to ask people to buy not just one or two poppies for their own yards, gardens or windows, which can be displayed in November until Remembrance Day, but to ask them to buy ‘an extra poppy’ or maybe even ‘a few extras’ to contribute to Tillsonburg’s ‘Sea of Red.’ The extra poppies will be planted along Veterans Memorial Walkway, similar to what was done in London along its Veterans Memorial Parkway.

“It depends how many we have,” said Dave Beres, from the Tillsonburg Lions Club. “I say to people ‘would you like to buy an extra one and we’ll plant it along the Veterans Walkway on your behalf.”

After November 11, the Lions will donate the ‘Sea of Red’ poppies to the Legion so they can be put out every year.

As of Monday, at least 200 locals had responded to their lawn poppy campaign. And many, many more are expected to get onboard over the next few weeks.

“It’s been excellent, 200 so far and that’s what I know about,” said Beres. “It’s really, really been a huge success so far.”

Local businesses are also being approached during the lawn poppy campaign.