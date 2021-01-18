Lions bottle drive raises $1,700

Article content

Tillsonburg Lions Club held its first post-New Year’s bottle drive on Jan. 2 and community donations filled a trailer. And more.

“I think we were just a little over $1,700 raised,” said Tillsonburg Lion vice-president Kelly Oatman. “It was an awesome day. It definitely exceeded our expectations.”

“It was really good,” said Blair Oatman, Lions Regional Zone Chair. “People started showing up about 8 a.m. and we shut it down around 12:15 p.m. and we filled an 8×12 trailer right to the ceiling.”

“We actually had to start loading some of it into our pickup truck because we couldn’t get any more in the trailer,” said Kelly. “It was full!”

“Quite successful,” Blair nodded. “Throughout the day we didn’t have any more than eight people there at once. I’d say we had about 12-13 club members that showed up throughout the morning, which was good to see.”

Any bottles and cans that had been picked up prior to Jan. 2 had already been cashed in, so the trailer full of bottles and cans was all collected that day.