Lioness Club fundraising is ‘on hold’

Tabatha Gehring is expected to receive a surprise call from the Tillsonburg Lioness Club.

Gehring, who bought 50/50 raffle tickets from the Lioness last spring, won the $500 prize in a draw on Oct. 15.

“It was supposed to be drawn May 1, Lioness Ladies Night, but we cancelled that due to the coronavirus,” said Lioness member Nancy Lester.

Selling tickets this year was a challenge, said Lester, due to COVID-19’s arrival in the area in March.

“We decided we better do the draw now,” said Lioness member Indira Reynolds, “before next year’s Ladies Night.

“Hopefully we will be back,” said Reynolds. “That’s our main fundraiser.”

Tillsonburg Lioness Club has not held any official meetings since March.

“We haven’t met really,” said Reynolds.

“No meetings,” said Lester.

Typically the local Lioness, which has about 13 active members, would be discussing future fundraisers at its monthly meetings. Not knowing how long COVID-19 will affect the area means fundraisers are still on hold.

“Right now, we don’t know how long it’s going to last,” said Reynolds.

“Everything’s on hold,” Lester nodded.

“I think it’s mostly the social interaction that we’re missing,” said Reynolds.

