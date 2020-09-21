Limited fall programs to begin at Tillsonburg Senior Centre

Tillsonburg Senior Centre will soon begin phasing in some of its fall programs.

“We’re calling it a soft reopening,” said administrator Nancy Puhr.

“Over the summer we spent a lot of time looking at each and every program, and the COVID restrictions that are in place, and we had to do a risk assessment,” she added.

A decision has been made to divide the return of programs into three phases. The first phase, starting Oct. 5, will have six programs that can be offered with social distancing, wearing masks, and spread out in bigger rooms.

“It is a much scaled back calendar for October,” said Puhr, noting they typically have closer to 36 fall programs.

“Unfortunately, right now, there’s just no way to safely bring back activities like cards where you are in close proximity and sharing supplies/cards. So those kinds of things, like choir, are going to be in the last phase of our reopening.”

Fitness will be offered as a 10-week session. Other sessions available in the first phase are crafting, art club, walking (in the auditorium), a new discussion group, and a variety of yoga.

The library will be open Thursdays and Fridays.

The second phase will include activities like shuffleboard and curling.

“You want everything to go smoothly and you want everything to be safe and ready, and there is a lot to do before bringing people back, but we are chiselling away at it. We have done everything we can here to make it absolutely safe for them to come back.

Safety measures will include a COVID screen of questions for every person entering the Senior Centre.

To get more information on fall programs, call the Senior Centre at 519-688-2520. The centre’s October newsletter will be online Sept. 28 at www.tillsonburgseniorcentre.com.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing some of our folks here,” said Puhr.

