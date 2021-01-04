Article content

The Simcoe Christmas Panorama announced the winners of the Light Up The County contest on Dec. 30.

Seventy houses around Norfolk County registered to be a part of the Light Up The County map on the Panorama website, and 60 of those houses entered the contest.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Light Up the County winners named in Norfolk Back to video

“The Panorama volunteer board were thrilled that so many residents joined in to show our communities holiday spirit,” said a press release announcing the winners. “The board would also like to thank our sponsors for the Light Up The County contest, Blue Star Ford Lincoln, Simcoe Heritage Retirement Home, Ryerse Garden Gallery, and the Simcoe Firefighters Association.”

The winners are: