Library recruits tech help volunteers

“We are happy to have people in the library and people are certainly really appreciative of being able to be in the library as well,” said community librarian Merley Wheaton at the Tillsonburg branch. “Everybody seems to be really glad to be able to go and browse and to use the library space again.

“Libraries serve not only as a way for people to get to reading material, but they also serve as spaces where people meet other people, where people can have a moment out of the heat or out of the cold,” he added. “And we have public computers for a reason, because the public still needs access to them on occasion. We’re glad that people can come back in and use those things.

“And even just the need for space… everybody has been living in closed quarters, and to have a quiet space, with Wifi, where you could work on your own – it can be really important to have those alternate spaces.”

And it’s free space, he noted.

“For many people libraries are a source of enjoyment and personal well-being.”

Most library programming is still being delivered virtually, although they are looking ahead to the possibility of running programs in-person again.

“We’re moving really cautiously on that front,” said Wheaton.

There is a summer reading program running until the end of August in partnership with the TD Summer Reading Club. It runs through the Beanstack virtual app, allowing kids to track their reading and complete activity badges.

“The goal is to encourage kids to keep reading throughout the summer,” said Wheaton