Library recruits tech help volunteers
The Tillsonburg Public Library is now open again for in-person browsing.
“We are happy to have people in the library and people are certainly really appreciative of being able to be in the library as well,” said community librarian Merley Wheaton at the Tillsonburg branch. “Everybody seems to be really glad to be able to go and browse and to use the library space again.
“Libraries serve not only as a way for people to get to reading material, but they also serve as spaces where people meet other people, where people can have a moment out of the heat or out of the cold,” he added. “And we have public computers for a reason, because the public still needs access to them on occasion. We’re glad that people can come back in and use those things.
“And even just the need for space… everybody has been living in closed quarters, and to have a quiet space, with Wifi, where you could work on your own – it can be really important to have those alternate spaces.”
And it’s free space, he noted.
“For many people libraries are a source of enjoyment and personal well-being.”
Most library programming is still being delivered virtually, although they are looking ahead to the possibility of running programs in-person again.
“We’re moving really cautiously on that front,” said Wheaton.
There is a summer reading program running until the end of August in partnership with the TD Summer Reading Club. It runs through the Beanstack virtual app, allowing kids to track their reading and complete activity badges.
“The goal is to encourage kids to keep reading throughout the summer,” said Wheaton
The Oxford library teen photography contest closed Aug. 13.
READING BUDDIES
The Tillsonburg Library has offered spring and summer sessions for Reading Buddies, and is gearing up for the fall.
“We had initially hoped to do it (fall session) in-person but I think it will probably be virtual again,” said Wheaton, “just to give us some space and time to be confident that meeting in person is the safest option.”
The program, which matches young readers (Grades 1-4) one-on-one with teens and adults to practice their reading, has worked well virtually, said Wheaton, but they are looking forward to doing it in-person.
“The kids who have participated have really enjoyed it. We’ve had really good feedback from families. And we’ve been able to develop a really great group of volunteers – a variety of teens and adults, including some retired teachers, who have been just really wonderful to work with kids.
“We’re really pleased with the impact they’re having in the lives of the kids, so it’s been really exciting.”
Wheaton estimates about 10 to 12 kids have participated each session.
TECH HELP
The library’s successful Tech Help program may soon be expanding.
During the pandemic, people have had more online interactions. Some need help with electronic devices, their computers, their cell phones, and want to become more proficient.
“We’re trying to recruit a group of volunteers who would support our work with helping people become digitally capable, competent, and confident,” said Wheaton. “A lot of it is really basic stuff. It could be ‘this is how you use the device,’ or ‘this is how you access this particular website or app…’
“A lot of government services are now delivered almost exclusively online. So being able to help people just be confident and capable in a digital world takes time and one-on-one help.”
The library’s Tech Help volunteers will be used both at the library and other locations in the community that have requested ‘tech help.’
“As soon as we are able to do it in-person,” said Wheaton, hoping to have new volunteers in place by October, knowing that date needs to be flexible.
“We are actively recruiting volunteers for that program right now,” he said.
The Oxford library also partnered with EarlyON Child and Family Centre earlier in the summer to offer a four-month ‘Ox on the Run’ to deliver programs in parks in Tillsonburg and throughout Oxford County.
“It’s an outreach program which brought library materials and resources to parks and events. Because of the pandemic there haven’t been any events, but in partnership with EarlyON we have been delivering some early childhood based programs in public parks and spaces.”
cabbott@postmedia.com