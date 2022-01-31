Library grow tower offers educational opportunities

Plants in a new grow tower at the Tillsonburg branch of the Oxford County Library have fully matured and are ready for harvesting.

“Everything here is in perfect condition to be harvested – and it will regrow for a while,” said Merley Wheaton, community librarian in Tillsonburg (Oxford County Library).

Located near the ‘curbside book pickup area’ inside the library, it’s a bright, open, mobile tower that shows off whatever greenery has been planted. It may look ornamental but it is very practical.

“The grow lights themselves, which have a specific UV spectrum for plants, are a really helpful feature particularly with winter. They come with the kit. This one is nice because it has wheels.”

A couple of weeks ahead of Tillsonburg, the Ingersoll library branch successfully experimented growing lettuce,

“They’ve had a couple of harvests already,” Wheaton noted.

In Tillsonburg they grew Swiss chard, chives, kale, basil and mint – about 25 plants in total.

“This stage was our experiment to see how it works. It’s a pilot and we’re looking forward to introducing it into programming later on. It will provide a really good connection with a seed library and we will have seeds available, probably starting in March.

“The idea would be that a small group of people, probably families, will be engaged with all of the stages of planting, growing, harvesting. Everyone gets to learn what things look like and what to do with them and learn through the whole growing process.

“It would be fun to pair it with cookbooks to show people what you can do with that. Some great tie-ins and connections – it can spark a lot of curiosity, interest and some fun learning.”