Let's Get Moving as part of trail group

The Lynn Valley Trail board of directors hopes to get people moving with their new membership drive.

The Let’s Get Moving campaign is inviting trail users to become official members for $15 a year.

“What we want to do is encourage people to use the trail and enjoy this jewel of Norfolk County, and also to increase awareness of the fact that even though Norfolk County does own the trail, we have a long term maintenance agreement with the county and the board does oversee the upgrades, repairs, and renovations,” said Helen Wagenaar, a representative of the board and chair of the campaign.

Wagenaar said it takes a lot of volunteers and money to maintain the trails.

“With a membership you become invested as a trail user,” she said. “I’m a really avid trail user, I use it for running, walking, cycling, and I’m happy to invest in keeping this trail as beautiful as it is.”

The campaign will take place through social media with videos of trail users and members posted through until Thanksgiving talking about what they love about the trail.

Members of the board will also be out on the stretch of the trail during the five-week campaign to hand out information packages about the memberships, and answering questions.

A membership includes regular updates, newsletters, a vote at the annual general meeting, and a tax receipt for the membership fee.

About 10 kilometres of trail between Simcoe and Port Dover is watched over by the members.

“There are many trails in Norfolk that link into the Lynn Valley but our stewardship is this particular trail,” said Wagenaar.

The board hopes to double its memberships to at least 450 members of the trail, they also hope to build their Facebook following to keep users up to date on events and maintenance.

More information can be found on the Lynn Valley Trail Facebook page or on the website at www.lynnvalleytrail.com .

