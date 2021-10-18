Nancy Lester and Indira Reynolds teamed up to be hosts to a Coffee Break fundraiser to support the Alzheimer’s Soceity of Oxford for many years as members of the Tillsonburg Lioness Club.

Then COVID-19 struck.

Lester, Reynolds will be hosts to virtual Alzheimer's Coffee Break

In 2020 they raised funds virtually, and this year they are doing the same – being hosts to a Coffee Break without the coffee and without in-person gathering to support Alzheimer Society Southwest Partners (after the merging of the Oxford, Elgin and Middlesex branches).

“We’ve always had our Coffee Break at Indira’s house,” said Lester. “Not this year – we thought we’d do it this way again. None would have expected that again this year we would have to take measures to avoid the spread of this pandemic,” said Lester, who with Reynolds is once again appealing to the community for support.

“Your support for this important cause remained strong (last year) and your donations matched those of previous years,” said Lester, noting the $1,700 raised in 2020 matched their 2019 total. “It worked out last year as well as it did years before when we had it inside. Indira and I are some of the top fundraisers in the county for Alzheimer Coffee Breaks. Last year we didn’t have coffee, but pretty much the same people as we had before came through.”

Alzheimer’s Disease continues its assault on families and friends, Lester noted, so the community’s support is just as necessary as it was pre-COVID.

“We are once again seeking your donations to help raise much needed funds to provide information, education and support from the Alzheimer’s Society of Oxford to those living with Alzheimer’s or other dementias,” said Lester.