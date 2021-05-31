Article content

Nancy Lester was once again ‘putting Tillsonburg on the map’ Sunday as a significant fundraiser for the annual Multiple Sclerosis Walk.

Lester was one of four people interviewed during a 35-minute live online opening for the 2021 national MS Walk Sunday afternoon.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Lester raises $11,100 for MS Walk Back to video

“Tillsonburg’s been very good,” said Lester during her interview with Andrea Dunn, explaining how she got involved with the walk, and her success in fundraising over the years. “Lots of support here.

“My part was short, but still it was an honour to be asked,” said Lester later that night. “I think it sounded very natural.”

Look for the ‘MS Walk Live Stream Rally’ video on YouTube to watch the entire online production (the link can be found on the MS Canada website), which includes photos and video of MS walkers from coast to coast, introducing themselves and saying why they were walking.

“It was pretty cool. I thought they did a pretty good job of pulling it all together.”