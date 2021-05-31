Lester raises $11,100 for MS Walk
Nancy Lester was once again ‘putting Tillsonburg on the map’ Sunday as a significant fundraiser for the annual Multiple Sclerosis Walk.
Lester was one of four people interviewed during a 35-minute live online opening for the 2021 national MS Walk Sunday afternoon.
“Tillsonburg’s been very good,” said Lester during her interview with Andrea Dunn, explaining how she got involved with the walk, and her success in fundraising over the years. “Lots of support here.
“My part was short, but still it was an honour to be asked,” said Lester later that night. “I think it sounded very natural.”
Look for the ‘MS Walk Live Stream Rally’ video on YouTube to watch the entire online production (the link can be found on the MS Canada website), which includes photos and video of MS walkers from coast to coast, introducing themselves and saying why they were walking.
“It was pretty cool. I thought they did a pretty good job of pulling it all together.”
Nancy, her husband Larry and a few friends wearing their MS Walk shirts and carrying MS signs, began their own ‘virtual’ MS Walk at 1 p.m. following Sunday’s kick-off video, walking from their home to Broadway and back. A shorter route than last year, but long enough to get noticed in Tillsonburg.
“Got lots of honks and waves.”
Lester raised $11,100 this year, bringing her 21-year total over $200,000 for the MS Walk, and hopes to be able to return to the London MS Walk in 2022.
“I was really pleased, it’s not easy to raise money during a pandemic,” she said, thanking everyone for their support.
“I just want a cure to be found,” Lester concluded. “That’s my goal.”
