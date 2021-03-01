Lessifs make legacy gift for Lake Lisgar water quality

Article content

John and Liz Lessif are giving back to the community in the form of a Lake Lisgar Water Quality Legacy Gift.

Tillsonburg town council acknowledged the gift at its Jan. 25 meeting, and suggested a plaque be installed in recognition of the donation.

The couple’s donation will be used toward the future care and improvement of Lake Lisgar.

John Lessif had approached Chris Baird, Director of Recreation, Culture and Parks, last fall with a proposal of $50,000 for Lake Lisgar. The plan would be to donate $5,000 each year over 10 years.

“Certainly a wonderful contribution from Mr. and Mrs. Lessif, John and Liz,” said Mayor Stephen Molnar, “and ultimately their family.

“They are very proud members of the community and have historically helped build Tillsonburg, and this is another indication where they’ve identified the jewel of our community in Lake Lisgar. And we hope to be able to celebrate with them the contribution that this is going to make to the protection and enhancement of Lake Lisgar moving forward.”