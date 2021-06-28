Legion plans Canada Day Remembrance ceremony

Postmedia Staff
Tillsonburg Legion Branch 153 will hold a Canada Day Remembrance Service on Thursday, July 1 in front of the cenotaph at 12 p.m. (Chris Abbott/File Photo)
The Tillsonburg Royal Canadian Legion Br. 153 will be holding its annual Canada Day Remembrance Service on July 1 in front of the cenotaph on Broadway at 12 noon.

“It’s basically our annual cenotaph service that we do,” said Dianne Hodges, Br. 153 president. “We’ll be marching on the Colours, doing a Remembrance program, and then marching off the Colours.”

Those who would like to attend the service are asked to respect COVID-19 safety measures, including face masks and social distancing, for the 15-minute ceremony.

