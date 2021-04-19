Legion branch plans for curbside dinners
The Royal Canadian Legion Varnavair Br. 153 wishes to thank the community for its support during these difficult times.
And they want people to know they are staying active in the community.
“We are continuing to do projects that the community can participate in,” said Dianne Hodges, Br. 153 president. “We’re trying to support the community the best way we can.”
On Saturday, April 24 the Legion is having a curbside meat loaf dinner with pick-up between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m.
“We were doing Friday night dinners, but since we’ve been doing ‘curbside’ we changed them to Saturday,” said Hodges.
The Legion plans to serve more than 100 meat loaf dinners.
“All of our meals have been selling out,” said Hodges, “which is a good thing, right, because people are trying to support us.”
On Mother’s Day, May 9, they will be doing a curbside brunch featuring scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, home fries, and pancakes. Pick up times will be from 9 a.m. to 12 noon.
“You have to order ahead,” Hodges noted. “It’s all pre-ordered. We have this down to a science now – we take the orders ahead of time so we know how many meals, then we do 15-minute intervals to pick up (and pay for) the meals. It’s really slick.”
Unable to do a Mother’s Day brunch in 2020, this year’s May 9 takeout-style brunch will carry on a long tradition at the Legion.
“In past years when it was indoors we would typically sell 200 to 225 meals. I’m sure it will do well this year – everyone kind of wants to give their mother something.”
Another curbside dinner is being planned for May 29.
All meals are $10 each and can be ordered by calling the Legion office at 519-842-5281.
“We try not to price gouge,” said Hodges. “It’s a meal, and you just try to help the people out in the community, and they like a meal without having to worry about paying an arm and a leg.”
BOTTLE DRIVE
On the weekends of June 4-6 and June 11-13, the Legion will again be conducting a bottle drive in their parking lot from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily,
The Legion’s first bottle drive last summer raised nearly $5,000.
“Thank you to everyone for their support and we look forward to seeing our community participate in our up coming projects,” said Hodges.
“We were very fortunate to get money from both the federal and provincial governments, so it’s helped quite a bit and kept us out of the red … because even though the Legion’s closed, the monthly bills are still there. So between the governments helping us out, and the community supporting us with our meals, and people being very generous with donations, it’s awesome. And we are very grateful.”
