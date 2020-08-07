Legion anti-aircraft gun restored

On Thursday, June 25, around noon, the 1943 Mk 1X 40mm anti-aircraft was returned to the front corner lawn of the Tillsonburg Legion Branch 153 on Durham Street.

“It is our pleasure to announce that this military and community icon has been restored,” said Dr. Jason Pankratz. “No, it does not fire. The gun has sat out in front of our current Legion location as well as a prior location on Lisgar Avenue for 55 years.

“A cement pad, the new paint, some hardware, and tires make this artifact stand out and represent a symbol of remembrance in our community. You can view the restoration by driving or walking past. And when we fully open again – or when you want to enjoy the patio – come in and we will tell you about this artifact and the many others that are part of our Legion.”

The gun was delivered on a flat bed in December 2019 to Verellen Farm and Auto in Thamesille for the restoration. A rededication ceremony was planned in the spring, but postponed.