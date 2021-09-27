Learn about Dam Busters at the Tillsonburg Legion

Ted Barris returns to the Tillsonburg Legion on Friday, Oct. 15 to speak about his book, Dam Busters: Canadian Airmen and the Secret Raid against Nazi Germany.

Tickets ($20 each) are limited to 100 for the three-hour (6-9 p.m.) event. They can be purchased at the Legion Branch 153 Tillsonburg (519-842-5281) or from Frank Moore (519-842-7103). The event will conform to Province of Ontario regulations which became effective Sept. 22.

Dam Busters recounts the dramatic story of Commonwealth bomber crews tasked with a high-risk mission against an enemy prepared to defend the Fatherland.

It was a night that changed the Second World War. The secret air raid against the hydroelectric dams of Germany’s Ruhr River took years to plan, involved an untried bomb, and included the best air crewmen RAF Bomber Command could muster – many of them Canadian. The attack marked the first time the Allies tactically took the war inside Nazi Germany.

On May 16, 1943, 133 airmen took off in 19 Lancaster bombers on a night sortie, code-named Operation Chastise. Hand-picked and specially trained, the Lancaster crews flew at treetop level to the industrial heartland of the Third Reich and their targets – the Ruhr River dams ­–­ whose massive water reservoirs powered Nazi Germany’s military industrial complex.

Every one of the 133 airmen on the raid understood the odds of survival were low. Of the 19 bombers outbound, eight did not return. Operation Chastise cost the lives of 53 airmen, including 14 Canadians. Of the 16 RCAF men who survived, seven received military decorations.