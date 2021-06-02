Laurier, local school boards partner to offer educators French teaching qualifications

Current teachers at the local boards who have French language skills but don’t have teaching credentials in the subject area may, upon completion of the course, qualify for full reimbursement of the $685 tuition fee, as well as the $50 French proficiency test fee.

Laurier’s Faculty of Education is offering the course virtually on weekday mornings from July 5 to 23.

Successful applicants also may qualify for tuition subsidies thanks to pilot funding from the Ontario Public School Boards’ Association.

In response to the need, the Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic and the Grand Erie district school boards have partnered with Wilfrid Laurier University to provide local access to the French as a Second Language, Part 1, additional qualifications course.

Finding enough qualified French teachers to meet the needs of Ontario’s elementary and secondary students continues to be a challenge for many school boards.

Teachers not currently working for either board who apply to them for employment can qualify for a $500 tuition subsidy and – if hired – will receive further subsidy to cover the remainder of their tuition and testing fees. Applicants must pass a French proficiency test as a prerequisite.

The pilot project is the brainchild of Jackie Whiting and Heidi Soules, French consultants at the Catholic and Grand Erie board, respectively. The pair will provide guest lectures during the course, which will be taught by instructor Wanda West.

“The challenge of finding qualified French teachers is a shared one,” said Soules. “When we came upon the Ontario Public School Boards’ Association pilot program to fund initiatives aimed at recruiting more French teachers, we knew that a partnership approach involving both school boards would be the best.

“We approached Laurier’s Faculty of Education regarding delivery of the program, and we are thrilled that all three organizations were able to collaborate in a way that will have a direct, positive impact on students and families in our local communities.”

Whiting said the idea of a French proficiency test may seem daunting, especially for those who haven’t used their French language skills in some time, but it doesn’t have to be.

“We are committed to supporting all French as a Second Language educators, both current employees and potential new hires.”

Whiting said workshops will be offered to help participants prepare.

“We’re here to help set candidates up for success by brushing up on their French listening, speaking, reading and writing skills.”

Maria Cantalini-Williams, dean of the faculty of education at Laurier, called it an “innovative approach” to building capacity for French as a Second Language at the local school boards.

The deadline to register for the course is June 10. Applications can be emailed to aq@wlu.ca.

For questions regarding the subsidy, hiring or proficiency test support, contact Jackie Whiting at jwhiting@bhncdsb.ca or Heidi Soules at heidi.soules@granderie.ca