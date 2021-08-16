LASSAM: Tomatoes are the No. 1 favourite vegetable

Article content

They can be grown directly in the ground or a pot almost anywhere. Tomatoes come in many sizes and colours, many more than red. They are at their best before being refrigerated when they lose their sweetness. As a vegetable they can be eaten raw or cooked in many ways including pizza, soups, lasagna.

The tomato was a staple food for the Aztecs back in 500 AD and was discovered by Europeans in the 1500s. At first it was thought to be a poison as it was related to the Deadly Nightshade family. But the seeds were taken back to Europe where tomatoes became a favourable vegetable.

Small salad tomatoes are either grape or cherry size and can be red, orange or yellow. Large tomatoes are round and generally red although gardeners will find seed for yellow and purple (heirloom variety), which are of a flatter shape. A tomato called Roma is the one used for sauces. It is cylindrical, very fleshy and matures later in the season.

For gardeners who prefer to grow tomatoes there are specific letters denoting resistance to disease. Look for VFN on seed packaging. V for verticillium wilt, F for fusarium wilt and N for nematodes. Tomato labels have ‘determinate’ which are bushy, two to three feet and need no staking and have a short fruiting time, or ‘indeterminate’ which mature later over a longer period but need staking and small varieties like ‘sweetie’ are the cherry size usually eaten raw.

Tomatoes need fertilizer that is low in nitrogen otherwise you will have many leaves and the flowers will be slow to mature. It is advisable to pinch off the lower leaves for sunlight and air circulation. Many problems are caused by too much foliage allowing fungus to form. Do not water the leaves as it will damage them; try to water the roots instead. The extreme heat we are experiencing may cause flower drop reducing your yield.