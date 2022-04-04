Langton Skating Club rolls out the red carpet

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

Langton Skating Club closed out its 51 st year of skating with its 49 th ice carnival, Roll Out the Red Carpet on Saturday.

The themed music included Beach Boys & Girls, Jailhouse Rock, Grease, Footloose, Jungle Book, Bohemian Rhapsody, La La Land, Beat It, and Benny & The Jets.

“Our skaters have been very busy over the past two years learning many new skills and earning badges,” club president Marleen Van De Wiele wrote in the carnival program. “The skaters have also had to be patient, waiting for the opportunity to test their skills at our recent Test Day and to represent the Langton Skating Club at competitions, which have just recently restarted. The Club is proud of every skater’s perseverance and accomplishments over the past two years!”

Rachel Toft, Allison Jennings, Ainsley Toth and Sarah VanGoethem skated their farewell performances Saturday.

Also bidding farewell to the club in the last two seasons were Haley Burger, Abby LeBouthillier and Addison May in 2020, and Abby Koot, Sophia Slegers, Jillian Hamm and Jessica Volkaert in 2021.

Langton Skating Club’s Program Assistant of the Year was Camryn Winkworth and the Canskater of the Year was Allison DeWachter.