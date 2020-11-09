Lake Lisgar fountain comes out for winter storage

The fountain in Tillsonburg’s Lake Lisgar came out for the winter on Oct. 31.

But not quite as planned.

The Tillsonburg Kinsmen Club Fountaineers, co-ordinated once again by Life Member Pat Carroll, had to improvise this fall as the crane normally donated by Bram Dey was out of town on a job for an extended period of time.

Instead, the equipment resources of fellow Kinsmen Club member Ken Edwards was obtained and he dispatched his large boom truck with Clint Archer at the controls.

The fountain removal procedure was slightly altered, but the end result was the same. The fountain was safely stowed on a trailer ready for the routine, but extensive, cleaning job.

“The weather for this year’s task was outstanding,” said Carroll in a media release.

The fountain will be rebuilt over the next few weeks by Tillsonburg Kinsmen Club members. They will replace some of the plumbing and all eight plastic ballasts, which had a 26-year life span.

Carroll said the Kinsmen Club would also like to draw attention to a new memorial bench it had Town of Tillsonburg staff install on the Delevan Crescent side of the Kinsmen Bridge.

“It is in memory of past president Tom Logan who was very instrumental in many Kinsmen projects, especially Participark,” said Carroll. “He was also the first chairman of the Lake Lisgar Renaissance Project and brought to the club the idea of restoring the pedestrian link across the lake in 1992.

“The bench placement is quite fitting as it looks across the Kinsmen Bridge.”

The late Roger Hawkins provided $100,000 to the Joint Service Coalition to ensure the bridge was built and the JSC Committee went on to provide the other lake amenities. It was indirectly responsible for the removal of the utility substation at Concession Street and the reconstruction of Park Avenue, eliminating sewage effluent from entering the lake from nearby houses.

The Fountaineers will reassemble at the lake in early May 2021 to launch the fountain for the town once again.