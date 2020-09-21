Ladies’ golf league had a 90-year tradition

There’s not much to say about the year 2020 that hasn’t already been said.

Just like the rest of the world we don’t know what to expect next, but the summer months for the nine-hole golf ladies at The Bridges At Tillsonburg were a God-send and reprieve from the reality of COVID-19 and we hate seeing summer disappear much too quickly.

Our weekly play did not get off the ground until the end of May. There was a short delay while the Province decided on the opening date for golf clubs, and the local club got the golf carts customized for ‘social distancing’ and the greens prepared for minimum touching of the flags. Luckily, June, July and August were wonderfully hot months and we were able to take advantage of the hot weather.

We had to forego our Opening Luncheon and our weekly lunches, but it was so good to see everyone that nobody minded the minor concessions. We didn’t play our regular format, but the conveners did set up our weekly groupings. Games with prizes were left to the discretion of the conveners and we were simply grateful for small mercies.

It was decided to have a League Championship in August, as usual. Nine-hole captain Catherine Burke told us early on that anyone who wanted to participate could keep track of their own ringers, putts and birdies and report them on the honour system at the end of the season. There was no Match Play.

The League Championship was held on two consecutive Tuesdays in August – the 18th and 25th. Eleven ladies participated in three flights. Mary Delouche emerged as the Nine Hole Ladies League Champion.

Awards were given out following our final week of play on Sept. 15, what should have been the Marion Hevenor Tournament. It was a beautiful day for golf, but a little cool to enjoy lunch on the patio as planned.

However, we were able to enjoy a lovely lunch in the clubhouse with appropriate distancing. A short meeting took place prior to lunch. At that time it was announced that this would be the final season for our Nine-Hole League as we know it – organized and run by the ladies – after about a 90-year run.

Next year it will become a Club League and be organized by the club pro. It was a bittersweet decision as the Nine-Hole Ladies’ oldest and most revered member, Marion Hevenor, passed away this past winter. Perhaps the timing was right. It was agreed to disperse any remaining funds from the league to the Tillsonburg Helping Hand Food Bank.

The following are the results of the Nine-Hole-Lades Season: League Champion – Mary Delouche; Overall Low Net – Bryden Sinden.

A Flight- 1st Low Gross – Dorell Clark; 1st Low Net – Mary Fassaert.

B Flight – 1st Loss Gross – Judy Blodgett; 1st Low Net – Mandy Mawhiney; 2nd Low Net – Judi Misener.

C Flight – 1st Low Gross – Catherine Burke; 1st Low Net – Ruth McSpadden; 2nd Low Net – Joyce Houghton; 3rd Low Net – Mae Moffat.

Ringers: Mary Delouche – 32; Dorell Clark – 33; Mary Fassaert – 33.

Putts: Mandy Mawhiney – 6; Bryden Sinden – 7.

Birdies: Dorell Clark – 2.

Eagles: Mary Fassaert – 1 – on hole #4 (yes, honestly!)

Since our sponsor Verne’s Carpet One representative Dave Martin was unable to be present, captain Catherine Burke presented the Nine-Hole Club Champion Trophy to Mary Delouche.

Many thanks to everyone who convened or pitched in to help over this unusual season. A special thanks to Catherine Burke for a difficult job well done.

This will be the final Bunker to Bunker column. It’s been a pleasure. Stay safe.

See you on the greens.