Krushed Tomato's ‘crushing it’ in Tillsonburg

It has been three years since Krushed Tomato Pizza Co. opened and the time has flown by for owner Jeanette White.

“It definitely has,” said White, pleased with the customer support in Tillsonburg since opening their doors in October 2017 selling pizzas, panzerottis, wings, and pasta.

It was a very smooth opening, she said, and busy.

“We were so busy right off the bat. It was a little bit stressful trying to find employees and training them, so we did have a little bit of staff turnover at first, but it was manageable.”

White said her daughter, who took a year off from school, had a huge impact on their initial success at 523 Broadway (519-409-4040).

“She helped me get the business up and running.”

“My husband and I owned a pizzeria in St. Thomas for 19 years, so I knew what I wanted to put on the menu,” said White, noting that she kept the same recipes and the same items on the menu (krushedtomato.com) at her new location.

“At this moment right now, I am so busy that I am not going to change anything. And I’m not going to change my recipes or my toppings. I think everything is doing well.”

It all starts at Krushed Tomato with freshly made dough, a process that takes 30-40 minutes on site, as well as their own sauces.

“I make my own dough fresh daily,” she said, noting the name of the company is reflected in the two types of tomato sauces.

“I use one that’s like a puree, then a crushed tomato sauce. And then my own spices. And I make my own meat sauce recipe (for panzerotti) as well.”

They currently offer more than 30 pizza toppings.

“We use very high quality toppings, real bacon. It’s a high quality pizza.”

White’s signature pizzas are made using stone deck ovens after hand-stretching the dough.

“It’s baked on stone instead of a conveyor – it’s a more traditional pizza. So it takes about 10 minutes to bake in the oven. It might take a little bit longer but I think the quality is there.

“I can put eight mediums in one oven, and I’ve got two ovens here. On Friday nights it can be very busy, so we can get backed up a little bit, but we try our best. It can be somewhat crazy on a Friday night – you have to be very organized.”

White is celebrating the three-year anniversary with specials this month on pizzas, panzerottis and spaghetti.

