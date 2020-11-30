Kinsmen receive Chamber’s Community Recognition Award

The Tillsonburg Kinsmen Club was recently honoured with a special Community Recognition Award at the 2020 Tillsonburg and District Chamber of Commerce Awards of Excellence evening.

This year the event was held virtually Nov. 19, viewed from almost 50 different locations around town, where small groups of Chamber members and guests gathered to celebrate the achievements of local businesses. Food was also made available, delivered to the respective locations, so members could simulate the annual Gala, normally held at the Tillsonburg Community Centre each spring.

A special award was created this year, sponsored by E&E McLaughlin Ltd., to honour the achievements of the local Kinsmen Club during its 75th anniversary year and the 100th anniversary of Kinsmen in Canada.

An inscribed rock was also placed adjacent to Lake Lisgar at Concession Street and Park Avenue by the sponsor to honour the club’s accomplishments.

A video was produced for the Chamber’s Awards of Excellence and shown that evening featuring Kin President Shane Curtis and some of the Life Members in the club, showcasing several of the club’s contributions around the town.

Mayor Steve Molnar also echoed his gratitude on behalf of the town and its residents.

2020 AWARDS OF EXCELLENCE

New Investment Award – Commercial: Simply 360

(Sponsored by Town of Tillsonburg)

New Investment Award – Industrial: Tillsonburg Custom Foods

(Sponsored by the Town of Tillsonburg)

2020 Community Recognition Award: Kinsmen Club of Tillsonburg

(Sponsored by E&E McLaughlin Ltd.)

Environmental Award: Indigo Lounge Wellness Centre

(Sponsored by TD Bank Group)

Business Improvement Award: Tillsonburg Custom Foods

(Sponsored by the Marwood International Inc.)

Entrepreneur of the Year Award: Triton Innovation Inc.

(Sponsored by Bossy Nagy Group Chartered Professional Accountants)

Employer of the Year Award: Scotiabank

(Sponsored by FirstOntario Credit Union)

The Jane & Phil Esseltine Positive Change Award: Andrew Burns

(Sponsored by the Tillsonburg District Chamber of Commerce)