Kinettes plan ‘take-out style’ Santa’s Breakfast
Eager to return to holding events for their community, the Tillsonburg Kinette Club is organizing a take-out Santa’s Breakfast in December.
“The first thing we did was e-mail Mrs. Claus to make sure that Santa could be there,” said Kinette’s Alicia Ramsey. “She assured us that yes, he could.”
Kinettes plan ‘take-out style’ Santa’s Breakfast Back to video
Mark your calendars for Saturday, Dec. 4, 8-11 a.m. at the Tillsonburg Community Centre outside the Lion’s Auditorium.
Due to COVID restrictions the Kinettes had to reimagine the event slightly, but say they are excited to be able to provide the take-out style Santa’s Breakfast to the community in a slightly different format.
“Mrs. Claus wants to make sure that Santa stays healthy this close to Christmas,” said Ramsey. “Santa himself said that he is so excited to be able to talk and wave to the children (outside). Our Breakfast with Santa is one of his favourite events of the year.
“We are co-ordinating with the North Pole and the local public health unit to figure out details necessary to keep everyone (including Santa) safe,” said Ramsey. “Situations are constantly changing and it’s been tricky to organize, but we have a plan that we can move forward with regardless. It’s a little bit different but we just felt it was important to try.”
The Kinette Club is extremely grateful to all of their community donors. Since this past year has been so difficult, the Kinettes were not comfortable asking for Santa’s Breakfast donations from businesses and organizations who have been hard hit by the pandemic.
“However, we will gratefully accept donations and we can be contacted at tillsonburgkinettes2021@gmail.com for more information.”
Tickets will be available starting on Nov. 1 at Tranquility Salon and Danbrook Auto in Tillsonburg. The Kinettes will also be selling tickets in the Tillsonburg Town Centre mall in November – dates will be announced on their Facebook page (Tillsonburg Kinettes).
Each $5 ticket will be redeemed for two pancakes, two sausages, syrup, butter, and an orange slice in a take-out container. Breakfasts can be picked up Dec. 4 at the Lions Auditorium side door.
In 2019 the Kinettes served 320 pancake-and-sausage breakfasts, and 535 breakfasts in 2018 (boosted by a hockey tournament on the same weekend).
“We can’t be any happier to be back,” said Ramsey, noting new Kinette members are always welcome. “It’s such a relief to be able to give back to the community again.”
Funds raised at Santa’s Breakfast will allow the Kinettes to support charities in the community.
“Any funds that we raise go right back to the community.”
Ramesy also noted the annual Kinette Princess Ball next spring is currently in the planning stages.
