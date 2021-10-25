Eager to return to holding events for their community, the Tillsonburg Kinette Club is organizing a take-out Santa’s Breakfast in December.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

“The first thing we did was e-mail Mrs. Claus to make sure that Santa could be there,” said Kinette’s Alicia Ramsey. “She assured us that yes, he could.”

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Kinettes plan ‘take-out style’ Santa’s Breakfast Back to video

Mark your calendars for Saturday, Dec. 4, 8-11 a.m. at the Tillsonburg Community Centre outside the Lion’s Auditorium.

Due to COVID restrictions the Kinettes had to reimagine the event slightly, but say they are excited to be able to provide the take-out style Santa’s Breakfast to the community in a slightly different format.

“Mrs. Claus wants to make sure that Santa stays healthy this close to Christmas,” said Ramsey. “Santa himself said that he is so excited to be able to talk and wave to the children (outside). Our Breakfast with Santa is one of his favourite events of the year.

“We are co-ordinating with the North Pole and the local public health unit to figure out details necessary to keep everyone (including Santa) safe,” said Ramsey. “Situations are constantly changing and it’s been tricky to organize, but we have a plan that we can move forward with regardless. It’s a little bit different but we just felt it was important to try.”

The Kinette Club is extremely grateful to all of their community donors. Since this past year has been so difficult, the Kinettes were not comfortable asking for Santa’s Breakfast donations from businesses and organizations who have been hard hit by the pandemic.

“However, we will gratefully accept donations and we can be contacted at tillsonburgkinettes2021@gmail.com for more information.”