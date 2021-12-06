Kinette’s Breakfast with Santa is a community effort

Chris Abbott
Tillsonburg Kinettes and community volunteers served up nearly 200 pancake and sausage breakfasts Saturday. From left are Hailey Berke, Lisa Chevers, Carrie Smith (The Grinch), Debbie Peever, Alicia Ramsey, Roseanne Jardien, and Connor Serbe. (Chris Abbott/Norfolk and Tillsonburg News)
Nearly 200 takeout pancake-and-sausage breakfasts were served Dec. 4 at the Tillsonburg Kinette’s Breakfast with Santa, including about 100 in advance ticket sales.

Funds raised “go right back to the community” for local groups and events, said Kinette’s Alicia Ramsey.

This year the Kinettes supported the Alzheimer Society at the spring walk ($1,600) and donated to the Helping Hand Food Bank.

“We just wanted to hold an event for the community – and break even,” said Ramsey.

The breakfast meals were served at a Lions Auditorium side door, with Christmas music playing, while the auditorium itself remained empty except for the breakfast packaging table. Under normal circumstances, the auditorium would be full of tables, a children colouring area, and Santa Claus seated near a Christmas tree.

This year Santa and friends were stationed outside the hall. Children also met the Grinch and Cindy-Lou Who, as well as Elsa from Frozen.

“They are very happy that they are able to get their picture taken with Santa,” said Ramsey. “Everybody’s just really happy.”

“It’s been really nice this year,” said Santa of Simcoe. “We actually get to meet some young children who have never seen Santa before. Actually, there are a lot more children here than I thought… a lot, which is good.”

Santa said he expects to be busy right up until Christmas.

“It’s crazy,” he laughed. “I take three weeks of holidays every year for this. It’s going to be a really crazy year this year. I’m going to Dunnville, London, Woodstock. I don’t mind, I’m double vaccinated. I bundle up, I just don’t know what to expect for the weather.

“Everything I do, I give it all to charity,” said Santa. “Last year we went to the women’s shelter, not sure where I’m going this year. Probably something to do with the food bank, Salvation Army, I think, just because a lot of people are hurting this year. I know the food bank in Simcoe is pretty much stretched to their limits. Probably everywhere, right?”

The Grinch (Mike Dean in costume) donated use of the tent for Santa. Santa’s throne was loaned by Tillsonburg Garden Gate.

Children met several costumed characters Saturday at the Tillsonburg Kinette Breakfast with Santa at the Tillsonburg Lions Auditorium. From left are Cindy-Lou Who, The Grinch, Santa of Simcoe and Elsa. (Chris Abbott/Norfolk and Tillsonburg News)
“It’s going to be successful when you’ve got coordinators like this (Ramsey and the Kinettes) who get everything going,” said Dean, who was happy to volunteer time with his family in costumes.

“It really is a community effort,” said Ramsey.

The Kinettes, who had about 10 members on hand Saturday, were also assisted by high school volunteers.

“We had wonderful high school volunteers getting their volunteer hours in,” said Ramsey.

“We also had very generous donations from Sobeys Tillsonburg, The Co-operators (Carrie Smith), Chrissy’s Catering and Wellmaster.”

The Kinettes are planning a Princess Ball in the spring, which annually sells out in advance.

“Hopefully we can get a little more back to normal by the spring,” said Ramsey, noting both indoor and outdoor plans are being made.

Cooking pancakes and warming up sausages for the Tillsonburg Kinette Club’s annual Breakfast with Santa Saturday morning. (Submitted)
