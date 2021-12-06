Kinette’s Breakfast with Santa is a community effort

Nearly 200 takeout pancake-and-sausage breakfasts were served Dec. 4 at the Tillsonburg Kinette’s Breakfast with Santa, including about 100 in advance ticket sales.

Funds raised “go right back to the community” for local groups and events, said Kinette’s Alicia Ramsey.

This year the Kinettes supported the Alzheimer Society at the spring walk ($1,600) and donated to the Helping Hand Food Bank.

“We just wanted to hold an event for the community – and break even,” said Ramsey.

The breakfast meals were served at a Lions Auditorium side door, with Christmas music playing, while the auditorium itself remained empty except for the breakfast packaging table. Under normal circumstances, the auditorium would be full of tables, a children colouring area, and Santa Claus seated near a Christmas tree.

This year Santa and friends were stationed outside the hall. Children also met the Grinch and Cindy-Lou Who, as well as Elsa from Frozen.

“They are very happy that they are able to get their picture taken with Santa,” said Ramsey. “Everybody’s just really happy.”

“It’s been really nice this year,” said Santa of Simcoe. “We actually get to meet some young children who have never seen Santa before. Actually, there are a lot more children here than I thought… a lot, which is good.”

Santa said he expects to be busy right up until Christmas.

“It’s crazy,” he laughed. “I take three weeks of holidays every year for this. It’s going to be a really crazy year this year. I’m going to Dunnville, London, Woodstock. I don’t mind, I’m double vaccinated. I bundle up, I just don’t know what to expect for the weather.

“Everything I do, I give it all to charity,” said Santa. “Last year we went to the women’s shelter, not sure where I’m going this year. Probably something to do with the food bank, Salvation Army, I think, just because a lot of people are hurting this year. I know the food bank in Simcoe is pretty much stretched to their limits. Probably everywhere, right?”