Just Greens and more at the farmer’s market

If you’re looking for radishes at the Tillsonburg Farmer’s Market, Miles Falconer’s Just Greens might be the place to start.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

“One or two bunches of radishes,” says a customer Saturday morning.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Just Greens and more at the farmer’s market Back to video

Falconer fills a plastic bag with one large bunch and the customer smiles.

“I grow lots of radishes,” said Falconer. “It seems like people want them – they are the best seller. I keep telling my wife that and she’s like, ‘Really? Radishes?’”

At his Just Greens booth on Saturday, Falconer also sold carrots (grown denser so they look like baby carrots), sweet peppers, zucchini, cherry tomatoes, garlic and lettuce.

And a few hot peppers.

“There’s a couple hot peppers there if anybody asks. They don’t usually sell.”

That suits Falconer, who takes them home to make salsa.

“Salsa is one of my favourite things in the world, so I make sure I have all the ingredients – I grow everything for that. I do a little bit of canning and that’s probably the only canning I do. I never make enough, I go through it so fast I always run out midway through the winter.”

Soon after, a customer asks for red hot peppers. She needs two to make a batch of chilli sauce.

“It calls for two red peppers,” she explains.

“They’re not that hot though,” says Falconer, selling her three. “They’re not jalapeno hot, and jalapeno’s aren’t super-super hot.”

Falconer estimates his garden acreage to be “maybe about 1/10th of an acre.”

“It’s not very big. It’s just a hobby,” says Falconer, who has three garden plots near Delhi. “The biggest one is like 30 by 50.

“I think I started growing about 10 years ago, just for ourselves. I love growing stuff for myself, so I just started selling the extra stuff. And slowly every year it just got bigger and bigger.”