Jim Kramer (1971-2021) of Tillsonburg will not join this year’s Terry Fox Run, but through his poetry book Moments in Time Captured in Rhyme his fundraising legacy continues.

On July 18, after a courageous battle with cancer, Kramer passed away at the age of 49.

Jim Kramer's poetry book raises funds for Terry Fox Foundation

In the spring a book of Jim’s poetry was published with the intent of proceeds going to the Terry Fox Foundation.

“Just a general mixture of whatever Jim was feeling at the time when he wrote them,” said Ruthann Kramer, Jim’s mother. “And they were all from quite a few years ago, back in the late 90s most of them and early 2000s. There’s a mixture in there. A couple of them are true stories that happened in his life and other ones just things he thought about. Nature… lots of different things.”

Kramer’s poem The Old Clock Tower won 1st place (adult poetry division) in the 9th annual Footprints in the Sand Poetry and Prose Contest in 2014, which had a theme of ‘My Town: A Reflection of 50 Years.’ 2014 marked the 50th anniversary of the poem Footprints in the Sand written by Margaret Fishback Powers, designated Tillsonburg’s Favourite Daughter in 2001.

“I think (The Old Clock Tower) is the last poem in the book,” said Ruthann. “The back cover of the book is about when he won the poetry contest.”

The first printing of 100 books in the spring sold out by June 3rd at $12.99, including 30-40 mailed to relatives, and a second publishing run of 100 books is quickly selling out.

For the 2nd (and final) printing it was noted at the back of the book that proceeds would go to the Terry Fox Foundation, as Kramer had wished for the first publishing.

“I think I have a couple here and the rest are at Sobeys for sale (in the flower display area),” said Ruthann. “I don’t think there are many left.”