It’s easy to join ‘Vivian’s Team’

Chris Abbott
Dec 22, 2020  •   •  3 minute read
Heather Ouellette drops a bag of litter she picked up into a bin on the north Tillsonburg pathway near Broadway. (Submitted photo)
Heather and Wayne Ouellette are asking the residents of Tillsonburg to be proud of their town and help take care of it by reducing litter waste, and picking up litter whenever possible.

“There are at least a dozen people in town who are doing it,” said Heather Ouellette, who moved to Tillsonburg with her husband Wayne 10 years ago. “We were inspired by Vivian (Hahn), and more recently Bobbie Williams. We kind of spread over the town and I kind of think of us as ‘Vivian’s Team’ – she’s inspired quite a few other people.’

Hahn, who was Tillsonburg’s Citizen of the Year in 2007, picked up litter around Tillsonburg for more than two decades and another 13 years in Norwich before that.

“I was actually doing it a bit on my own because I used to go to the gym over at Cardio Plus next to the theatre,” said Ouellette. “Every day I’d just pick up along what is now the north end pathway, and just try to keep it tidy. Then I found out about Vivian… and I thought ‘I can go farther.’”

She extended her route. Recently she did a section of North Street heading out of town in three sections, reaching about halfway to Delmer, picking up 12 grocery bags of litter.

“A lot of it is coffee cups, but also a lot of beer cans… just right there in the ditches. It’s obvious people are throwing it out of their cars.”

Ouellette, noting volunteer litter collectors sometimes do get thanked, would like to see even more people picking up litter.

“It’s actually very easy just to carry a few grocery bags flattened up. Stick them in your pockets. We wear disposable gloves, so I always take one to do the picking up. So it’s really quite easy.

“I think some people think when’re out for a walk it slows you down, you’re not really getting exercise.”

Ouellette, a former physiotherapist, tested that theory with her heart rate monitor and found no decrease in heart rate.

“I think it’s because you’re working large muscles in the hips and the legs, so you are strengthening them. It also improves your balance. And it does keep your heart rate up, so it’s quite good cardio exercise to do it.”

Heather’s husband Wayne sent emails to Tillsonburg Mayor Stephen Molnar and various school board heads suggesting some kind of litter collection program.

“We’ve tried to encourage other people, tried to get other people on board. We can tidy up the town, and more importantly, we can keep it tidy. Don’t litter. Be proud of our homes and be proud of Tillsonburg, because Tillsonburg is a great town. We picked Tillsonburg 10 years ago, and we are so glad we did. Picking up litter, that’s one little thing we could improve on to make the town look even better.

“If we could encourage the kids, the young people, to get involved and paying attention and picking it up, maybe they would be less contributors (as adults). Especially if you could do it as something positive, to reward people or make note of them with some sort of recognition. Again, maybe it would be something positive and encouraging. People respond to that sort of thing. Give people a goal to reach and encourage them, that it is a healthy activity, it’s easy to do, and doesn’t take a lot of equipment.”

Ouellette said she uses bins located along or near the trails – it’s not going into her own garbage.

“I noticed today (Friday) that the bins were emptied and I had just finished filling up three of them.”

Ouellette also encouraged people not to litter, especially when the bins are so close.

“It certainly doesn’t take much effort at all if you’re walking home or to school, and certainly if you are driving, it takes no effort to just keep it in that cupholder until you can take it home and put it in your garbage.”

