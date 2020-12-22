It’s easy to join ‘Vivian’s Team’

Article content
Heather and Wayne Ouellette are asking the residents of Tillsonburg to be proud of their town and help take care of it by reducing litter waste, and picking up litter whenever possible.
“There are at least a dozen people in town who are doing it,” said Heather Ouellette, who moved to Tillsonburg with her husband Wayne 10 years ago. “We were inspired by Vivian (Hahn), and more recently Bobbie Williams. We kind of spread over the town and I kind of think of us as ‘Vivian’s Team’ – she’s inspired quite a few other people.’
Hahn, who was Tillsonburg’s Citizen of the Year in 2007, picked up litter around Tillsonburg for more than two decades and another 13 years in Norwich before that.
“I was actually doing it a bit on my own because I used to go to the gym over at Cardio Plus next to the theatre,” said Ouellette. “Every day I’d just pick up along what is now the north end pathway, and just try to keep it tidy. Then I found out about Vivian… and I thought ‘I can go farther.’”