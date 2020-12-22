It’s easy to join ‘Vivian’s Team’

Article content continued

She extended her route. Recently she did a section of North Street heading out of town in three sections, reaching about halfway to Delmer, picking up 12 grocery bags of litter.

“A lot of it is coffee cups, but also a lot of beer cans… just right there in the ditches. It’s obvious people are throwing it out of their cars.”

Ouellette, noting volunteer litter collectors sometimes do get thanked, would like to see even more people picking up litter.

“It’s actually very easy just to carry a few grocery bags flattened up. Stick them in your pockets. We wear disposable gloves, so I always take one to do the picking up. So it’s really quite easy.

“I think some people think when’re out for a walk it slows you down, you’re not really getting exercise.”

Ouellette, a former physiotherapist, tested that theory with her heart rate monitor and found no decrease in heart rate.

“I think it’s because you’re working large muscles in the hips and the legs, so you are strengthening them. It also improves your balance. And it does keep your heart rate up, so it’s quite good cardio exercise to do it.”

Heather’s husband Wayne sent emails to Tillsonburg Mayor Stephen Molnar and various school board heads suggesting some kind of litter collection program.

“We’ve tried to encourage other people, tried to get other people on board. We can tidy up the town, and more importantly, we can keep it tidy. Don’t litter. Be proud of our homes and be proud of Tillsonburg, because Tillsonburg is a great town. We picked Tillsonburg 10 years ago, and we are so glad we did. Picking up litter, that’s one little thing we could improve on to make the town look even better.