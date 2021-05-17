Investigation continues into fatal hit and run from 2011

Chad Everets was struck and killed by a vehicle as he walked along a stretch of road outside of Port Dover in the early morning hours of May 14, 2011.

Everets had been in Port Dover for a Friday the 13th motorcycle rally.

The fatal crash occurred at about 5:17 a.m. on Cockshutt Road.

A Norfolk native, 20-year-old Everets was a resident of Port Hope.

A $50,000 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person responsible in the 2011 death of Chad Everets.

The person responsible for his death has never been found.

On Friday, the 10th anniversary of Everets’ tragic death, Ontario Provincial Police released a video about the case.

Gary Lazou, a detective constable with the Norfolk County OPP, was assigned to the case about three years ago. The file sits beside his desk as a daily reminder of the unsolved hit-and-run.

“Based on the investigation over the past 10 years, it’s my opinion this was an accident,” Lazou says in the video. “That could have been me driving out of Port Dover that morning. It could have been you driving out of Port Dover that morning.”