Inter-community transit continues to expand in SW Ontario

Southwestern Ontario’s Inter-Community Transit system, which including T:GO and Ride Norfolk, continues to expand its routes and gain new riders.

Funded for the next four years, they have time to continue to build and make it even more accessible for rural communities across Southwestern Ontario.

“I think the long-term plan is to link to going where you want to go,” said Dave Beres, Tillsonburg Deputy Mayor.

“We’re not ready yet – if you’re in London and you want to go to Turkey Point, you can get there, but you might not return the same day.”

It would also be a long trip from Tillsonburg to Goderich, Sherry Hamilton agreed.

“It was the province that really initiated ‘let’s connect our little communities,’” said Hamilton. “Let’s make it viable for those people who don’t drive or can’t drive to access other communities. So I think that was primarily the conception of this idea. They are in the developing stages now, everyone is trying to coordinate and mesh their systems together so that our bus gets to where it needs to be to connect with another one. I think this is just the beginning.”

You can currently go from Tillsonburg to Port Burwell, have time to enjoy the beach and village, and get home in the same day. It’s just a matter of timing the bus trips.

“I really believe that once we fine-tune this, it’s going to be beneficial to everybody across southern and into northern parts of Ontario,” said Hamilton. “We lost Greyhound…”

“That’s the big one,” said Tillsonburg Coun. Pete Luciani. “We’ve lost Greyhound and now we’ve got something that will help fill that gap.”

“There are 15 communities within the SCT (Southwest Community Transportation) Network,” said Kimberly Earls, Executive Director of SCOR Economic Development Corporation. “So it’s a coordinated network – co-ordinated by SCOR Economic Development Corporation. It started with the five SCOR county partners (including Tillsonburg in Oxford County) and it’s taken a lot of time and effort on individual councils… to coordinate and align the routing to make sure that we have the same policies.”