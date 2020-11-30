Inside U Wellness opens ‘micro location’ in Tillsonburg

Inside U Wellness has officially opened a new franchise in Tillsonburg, but not as a traditional standalone store.

“I am a tenant here at Spa Marché (518 Broadway, Tillsonburg),” said owner Dave Nelson.

“The idea of what we wanted to do is make a new business model, make micro locations as opposed to standalone stores. Because the collaboration – a network of local businesses – is where we have to go.

“This is a micro location for us, meaning the business model is based on collaboration cross-traffic as opposed to being a standalone thing.”

“I want to bring us all together under one roof,” said Spa Marché owner Mandy McLaughlin. “We want to be able to branch out and help others. We’re all under one roof here and we’re saving money doing it. It’s the same internet bill, hydro bill, and we’re splitting the cost.”

Inside U (insideu.ca), like Spa Marché, is also a wellness company, said Nelson.

“We do supplements as well as wellness services,” he said. “Under our brand we have naturopathic doctors, float therapy, and we also have pelvic health therapists.”

The Inside U Wellness flagship (5,000 square feet) is located in Woodstock.

“Our business model, outside Spa Marché, is also a collaborative model,” said Nelson. “It’s like Mandy said, you find the right people that share that vision with you, that you all get together and bring your resources and make cross-traffic and cross-opportunities happen. The local economy’s future is based on that.

“We are their fourth location, which is pretty huge,” said McLaughlin. “They also have locations in Norwich and Cobourg.”

