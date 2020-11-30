Indigo receives Chamber’s environmental award

Indigo Lounge and Wellness Centre has been formally recognized by the Tillsonburg and District Chamber of Commerce for its environmental efforts at the 2020 Awards of Excellence.

Environmental awareness and consciousness has always been a part of Indigo Lounge’s mission and vision, said owner Kelly Spencer.

“The organic restaurant was not only for our own health, but for the health of the environment. So we’ve always sought out local food suppliers, so less travel for the food to get to us, with less chemicals, less process.

“At the beginning, I started to look for eco-friendly takeout containers,” said Spencer, noting they currently use product from Greenmunch. “Our takeout containers are either reusable or made from compostable sugar cane. And a couple years ago I think we were one of the first in town to switch from plastic to paper straws. And we stopped selling bottles of water.”

Patrons at the Wellness Centre bring their own water bottles to classes, which can be refilled at the water station, or they can buy inexpensive glass containers on site if they forget their own.

“Even with our kids camps, we tell the parents to please bring refillable water bottles for their kids so we’re not left with a bin full of one-use plastic bottles.”

A few years ago they added bamboo toothbrushes to the Wellness Centre products after Spencer learned that it took 500 years for a toothbrush to decompose.

“What I’m really amazed with is how many like-minded small businesses and entrepreneurs are in our area with the same kind of environmental awareness. I’ve been able to stock with so many good products, like natural deodorant, natural soaps and body lotions. The benefits are tenfold… for instance a lot of deodorants have linked to breast cancer in women. So without all the chemicals in the deodorant, it’s better for us and better for the environment as well.”

On the restaurant side they have been trying more recipes with organic ingredients.

“I think we’re the only place in town where you can get an organic burger that is made from a local free-range cow… from YU Ranch, Tillsonburg. They (YU Ranch) actually won this award a few years back because they have such an amazing ecosystem out there. And it’s local, so I don’t have a truck that has to drive three hours to get to us, so less gas emissions.”

In her acceptance video, which was pre-recorded for the Chamber’s virtual awards ceremony on Nov. 19, Spencer encouraged other businesses and offices in town to ‘start small.’

“Just take a step,” said Spencer. “For instance, a better office system for water so people aren’t using one-use plastic bottles to stay hydrated. I just think if we all did little things…

“The scientific data is saying we all better get onboard because we’re headed for a lot of planetary issues if we don’t.”

The 2020 Environmental Award was sponsored by TD Bank Group.

Indigo Lounge and Wellness Centre will be marking its 10th anniversary next summer, and in the past decade Spencer has been awarded the Chamber’s Entrepreneur of the Year (2012), and the Community Service Award in 2015.

