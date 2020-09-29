Impaired driving charges in Tillsonburg, Norwich

On Sept. 27, at approximately 12:25 a.m., the Oxford County Ontario Provincial Police received a traffic complaint on Quarter Town Line in Tillsonburg.

Members of Oxford OPP responded and quickly located the vehicle nearby.

When police spoke with the driver, it was determined that the individual had consumed an alcoholic beverage.

The driver was placed under arrest and later charged with Criminal Code offences.

As a result, 42-year-old Darren Munroe of Tillsonburg was charged with the following: Operation While Impaired; and Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus).

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Woodstock at a later date.

***

Impaired driving charge on Brock Street

On Sept. 26, 2020, at approximately 10:45 p.m., the Oxford County Ontario Provincial Police received a report of a possible impaired driver on Brock Street, Tillsonburg.

Police quickly located the driver operating a motorcycle in the area. When speaking to the driver, it became apparent that the individual had consumed an alcoholic beverage.

The driver was taken into custody and transported to the Tillsonburg OPP detachment for testing.

As a result, 51-year-old Ronald Rick of Tillsonburg was charged with the following offences: Operation While Impaired; and Failure or Refusal to Comply With Demand.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Woodstock at a later date.

***

Suspicious activity leads to charges in Norwich

On Sept. 25, the Oxford County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) investigated a suspicious activity on Evergreen Street, in Norwich.

While police were in the area, an individual was observed operating an All Terrain Vehicle (ATV). The officer approached the operator, and quickly formed the opinion that the driver had consumed an alcoholic beverage.

The driver was placed under arrest and taken into custody.

As a result, 58-year-old Bradley Binkle was charged with the following offences: Operation While Impaired; Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus); Driving While Under Suspension; and Drive Off-Road Vehicle – No Insurance.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Woodstock at a later date.