Impaired driving charges in Oxford County

Oxford County and County of Brant Ontario Provincial Police arrested four drivers with alcohol related driving offences in Oxford County on Nov. 28-29.

On Nov. 28, at approximately 1:55 a.m., OPP received a report of a motor vehicle collision on Highway 401, Blandford Blenheim Township.

Police spoke with the driver, and it was determined that the driver was displaying signs of impairment. The driver was placed under arrest and taken into custody for testing.

As a result, 30-year-old William Zimmer of Chatham was charged with the following offences: Operation While Impaired; Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus).

On Nov. 28, at approximately 3:10 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop after a vehicle drew attention to the officer on Quarter Town Line, Tillsonburg.

Police spoke with the driver, and it became apparent that the driver had consumed alcohol. An Approved Screening Device (ASD) test was administered, resulting in a fail. The driver was placed under arrest and transported to the OPP detachment for further testing.

As a result, 26-year-old Jose Lopez-Rodriguez of Tillsonburg was charged with the following offences: Operation While Impaired; Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus).

On Nov. 29, at approximately 6:30 p.m., OPP received a report of a disturbance on Highway 403, Norwich Township.

Police located the vehicle involved and conducted a traffic stop. Officers spoke with the driver, and determined the driver was displaying signs of impairment. An ASD test was administered, resulting in a fail. The driver was placed under arrest and transported to the OPP detachment for further testing.

As a result, 43-year-old Mark May of Peterborough was charged with the following offences: Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus); Operate a Motor Vehicle Without Insurance; Use Plate Not Authorized for Vehicle; Drive Motor Vehicle, No Currently Validated Permit; Novice Driver – BAC Above Zero.

On Nov. 29, at approximately 8:20 p.m., OPP received a report of a traffic complaint on Highway 401, South-West Oxford Township.

Police located the vehicle and spoke with the driver. The driver was administered an ASD test, which resulted in a fail. The driver was transported to the OPP detachment for further testing.

As a result, 32-year-old Larysa Onyskiw of St. Catharines was charged with the following offences: Operation While Impaired; Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus).

All of the accused had their drivers licences suspended and vehicles impounded.

They were all scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Woodstock at a later date.