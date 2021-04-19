Housing corporation takes on Del Gold Villa in Delhi

Article content

Norfolk County has formalized its long-standing relationship with a seniors’ complex in Delhi by transferring the property to the Haldimand-Norfolk Housing Corporation.

Del Gold Villa on William Street is a 25-unit apartment complex built nearly 40 years ago. It was sponsored by the Rotary Club of Delhi and federally funded until 2014. Rent on some units is pegged at market rates while other units are rent-geared-to-income.

The housing corporation has been involved with the management of the property since 2014. HNHC and Del Gold share a board of directors.

Transferring the assets was presented to Norfolk council on April 13 as a streamlining exercise. While Del Gold and the housing corporation share a board of directors, Del Gold – until now – has been managed as a separate property. In a report to council, staff say this has given rise to numerous administrative duplications.

As well, the move is attractive to Del Gold because of the housing corporation’s management expertise and access to stable, long-term government funding.