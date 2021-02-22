Hospital’s foundation receives COVID-19 relief grant
Canadian Medical Association (CMA) Foundation’s COVID-19 Community Hospital Fund recently granted $70,000 to the Tillsonburg District Memorial Hospital Foundation as part of its COVID-19 relief initiative to support those on the frontline of the pandemic.
The funds will be used to purchase COVID-related equipment and specific infection control equipment required today and for the future.
The grant also included support for nurse training in the emergency department and intensive care unit.
“We are grateful to the CMA for their generous support,” said Sandy Jansen, Tillsonburg District Memorial Hospital president and CEO in a media release.
“These funds will support our team as we continue the battle against COVID-19. The dollars will be used to purchase vital equipment and enhance staff training so that we can continue to provide essential care and support to our patients and families.”
The additional infection control and prevention equipment will prepare the district hospital for any surge in cases related to new virus variants.
The CMA Foundation announced its COVID-19 Community Hospital Fund as part of its commitment to provide COVID-19 relief. A $5-million fund, it supports hospitals across Canada with fewer than 100 beds to meet their evolving needs with activities, equipment and training that enhance staff wellness, improved access to care, and will help prepare for future pandemics.
“I am inspired every day by the dedication of physicians, health care providers and all hospital workers as they continue to confront the COVID-19 pandemic head-on,” said Allison Seymour, CMA Foundation president.
“We know these are extraordinary times that require extraordinary support. From managing evolving health care needs to address changes in your community, to ensuring the proper equipment and training for your staff, our hope is that these funds will have a positive impact as you continue to navigate the challenges of the pandemic.”