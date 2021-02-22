Article content

Canadian Medical Association (CMA) Foundation’s COVID-19 Community Hospital Fund recently granted $70,000 to the Tillsonburg District Memorial Hospital Foundation as part of its COVID-19 relief initiative to support those on the frontline of the pandemic.

The funds will be used to purchase COVID-related equipment and specific infection control equipment required today and for the future.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Hospital’s foundation receives COVID-19 relief grant Back to video

The grant also included support for nurse training in the emergency department and intensive care unit.

“We are grateful to the CMA for their generous support,” said Sandy Jansen, Tillsonburg District Memorial Hospital president and CEO in a media release.

“These funds will support our team as we continue the battle against COVID-19. The dollars will be used to purchase vital equipment and enhance staff training so that we can continue to provide essential care and support to our patients and families.”