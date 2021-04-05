Article content

Tillsonburg District Memorial Hospital Foundation has launched a new 50/50 fundraising draw.

“We’re trying to announce this as much as we can and as quick as we can,” said Gerry Dearing, executive director, Tillsonburg District Memorial Hospital Foundation.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Hospital foundation launches monthly 50/50 fundraising draw Back to video

“We’re ready now and it’s up and running. Numbers are starting to roll already.”

The first monthly draw will be April 30th.

Tickets can only be purchased online at www.tillsonburghospital5050.ca. All draw details and rules, including draw dates, can be found on the website, which will also post winner numbers and winner’s names.

There are three options for monthly tickets – 10 for $10, 40 tickets for $20, and the best value option 100 tickets for $30.

“Fifty per cent to the winner, 50 per cent to the hospital,” said Dearing, noting the fundraising draw is a win-win for the community.

There will also be an early bird prize available during the first two weeks of the draw.