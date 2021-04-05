Hospital foundation launches monthly 50/50 fundraising draw
Tillsonburg District Memorial Hospital Foundation has launched a new 50/50 fundraising draw.
“We’re trying to announce this as much as we can and as quick as we can,” said Gerry Dearing, executive director, Tillsonburg District Memorial Hospital Foundation.
“We’re ready now and it’s up and running. Numbers are starting to roll already.”
The first monthly draw will be April 30th.
Tickets can only be purchased online at www.tillsonburghospital5050.ca. All draw details and rules, including draw dates, can be found on the website, which will also post winner numbers and winner’s names.
There are three options for monthly tickets – 10 for $10, 40 tickets for $20, and the best value option 100 tickets for $30.
“Fifty per cent to the winner, 50 per cent to the hospital,” said Dearing, noting the fundraising draw is a win-win for the community.
There will also be an early bird prize available during the first two weeks of the draw.
“This month’s sponsor is ServiceMaster Tillsonburg.”
50/50 draws have been popular fundraisers at other hospitals in Southwestern Ontario including St. Thomas and Woodstock.
Funds raised through the 50/50 draw will be used for TDMH Foundation’s 2021 Capital Campaign, which includes their hospital-prioritized equipment for TDMH.
That includes a defibrillator ($20,000), two colonoscopes – a camera used by the surgeon to visualize the colon during the procedure ($40,000 each), an ICU bed, and glidescope – assistive device used during intubation of a patient ($23,000).
“And we’re growing our Orthopedic Surgical Program,” said Dearing.
“The orthopedic clinic started within the last couple of weeks. And we’re leading it up to the possibility – if we can raise the funds – to be able to do hip and knee replacements in Tillsonburg within a couple of years, or have the potential to do that.”
TDMH Foundation also launched a Facebook page last Thursday, which will help promote the capital equipment campaign and its fundraisers and highlighting donors.
“We just need to get the word out,” said Dearing.
